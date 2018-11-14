NH-37 map work underway

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 13: Drawing of map for expansion of Imphal-Jiribam highway (NH 37) to the level of a four-lane highway is currently underway.

According to information received from NHIDCL, private lands would be acquired for re-alignment and expansion of Imphal-Jiribam highway from Luker to Jiribam.

A consultant has been drawing a map of the highway’s new alignment which would also reflect the areas which would be acquired anew for expansion.

After the map is completed and submitted to NHIDCL Imphal office, the same would be forwarded to NHIDCL headquarters for due examination and approval, informed the source.

As per the plan for construction of Imphal by-pass under the Bharat Mala project, the same by-pass would meet Imphal-Jiribam highway at Luker.

As the highway will be joined by the Imphal by-pass at Luker, preparation of DPR for construction of the highway to the status of a four-lane highway is at present confined from Luker to Jiribam.

Meanwhile, contractors have been despatched to fill in all potholes which dot the highway from Oriental College gate to Jiribam, added the source.

On the other hand, in tandem with the Government’s initiative to expand Imphal-Moreh highway, all individuals/parties concerned have been asked to remove all illegal structures they built on either side of the highway.

Tengnoupal DC H Rupachandra and SP Dr S Ibomcha today made a field inspection of the illegal structures built on either side of the highway. They also talked with villagers including village chiefs and village authorities.

The DC categorically informed the villagers that all structures built after April 16 this year are illegal and no compensation is entitled to these structures. The DC further directed all concerned to stop construction of all such illegal structures. Rupachandra issued the instruction after receiving a letter from NHIDCL which informed that rows of shops are being built along the highway between Kongkhang and New Mongjang.