NH-37 restored, trucks move

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 19: Imphal-Jiribam highway which was blocked for the past several days after a 100 metre section broke down near Sinam has been reconnected today.

NHIDCL has been working day and night for the past couple of days to repair the broken section.

Informing that it would take some time to restore the highway’s broken section to the previous condition, one NHIDCL official said that the same section was repaired so that it is passable for general public and the 1000 or so trucks stranded between Jiribam and Tupul enroute to Imphal.

With the highway reconnected, all the loaded stranded trucks have reached Imphal.