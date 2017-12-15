NHPC CMD calls on CM

Imphal, Dec 14 (DIPR): Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NHPC Ltd, Balraj Joshi, called on Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the CM’s Secretariat today.

Joshi was accompanied by Renuka Kumar, Director, Ministry of Power and Arun Kumar Misra, Executive Director (Planning). During the meeting, they discussed the expeditious commencement of Loktak Downstream Project.

Other issues related to Loktak Power Station were also discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, the team also met Chief Secretary RR Rashmi.

It may be mentioned that the team, which is on a visit to Manipur from today, were given a warm welcome by the Loktak Power Station Head, Bedi Ram, Chief Engineer in-charge.