NHRC demands midnight raid report

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 13: The National Human Rights Co-mmission (NHRC) has de- manded a detail report from the State Government on the raids conducted by police at Manipur University hostels in the midnight of September 20 which continued till the next morning.

After firing a number of tear gas shells and mock bombs, many students and teachers were arrested and they are still lodged in judicial custody.

If a detail report is not furnished within four weeks, due process of summoning responsible State Government officials would be initiated under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, said an intimation sent by the NHRC.

Noted human rights activist Henri Tiphagne filed a case at the NHRC regarding the brutal police crackdown at MU hostels.

Apart from the case filed by Henri Tiphagne, a number of human right organisations particularly the World Organisation Against Torture, Amnesty International, Asian Human Rights Commission and Forum Asia had already written to the NHRC to take up stringent action regarding the brutal crackdown.

Even though police clai-med that they carried out the raid based on an FIR filed by Prof K Yugindro at Singjamei police station, two students of MU have lodged complaints to police seeking registration of counter FIRs against Yugindro.