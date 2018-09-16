NIA Court awards death to 2

Guwahati, Sep 15 (IANS) : A special Court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday awarded death sentence to two and life imprisonment to two others in the mass killings triggered by National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in 2014.

A statement issued by the NIA said that while two accused, Bishnu Narzary alias N Berema and Ajoy Basumutary alias B Buhumbua, have been awarded death penalty while two others, Sanju Bordoloi alias Sibigiri and Nitul Daimary alias D Naihab, have been awarded life imprisonment.

Although the Court had convicted the four in the case on August 29, the quantum of punishment was pronounced on Saturday.

On December 23, 2014, NDFB militants had indiscriminately fired upon villagers of Hatijuli Shantipur village in Sonitpur district of Assam killing six persons instantly and injuring two others.