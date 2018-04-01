NIA probe sought in arms missing case : CM

Imphal, Mar 31 (DIPR/OSR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated that the State Government has written to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe missing of 56 auto 9 mm 1A pistols along with 58 magazines.

Addressing a press conference held in this regard at the CM’s Secretariat, N Biren termed the missing of arms from the well-guarded Arms Kote (PHQ Pool) of 2nd Battalion Manipur Rifles as a serious threat to the National and State security. The incident came to light after 2nd MR Commandant P Manjit examined the current holdings of arms and ammunition of both the Unit and PHQ Pool, he added.

During the examination, it could be ascertained that out of the total 570 auto 9 mm 1A pistols received from PHQ on September 11, 2014, 56 weapons along with 58 magazines were found missing, the Chief Minister said.

Responding to a query, the Chief Minister said that there were incidents of taking up cases in connection with missing ammunition as well in the past.

Taking part at the press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar said that after a thorough discussion, the State Government has chosen NIA as the most appropriate agency to investigate the case as it has expertise in militancy related cases. He expressed hope that the agency would minutely probe the incident.

Giving a detailed account of the investigation so far, Imphal West SP Themthing Ngashangva said that two personnel of the 2nd MR have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been identified as Damodaran NP (Hav. No. 60985) and Narayan Chetry (Rfn. No. 0296004).

Recalling a past incident, the SP said that there was an incident of seizing a 9 mm pistol highly suspected to be one of the missing pistols from four persons along with three magazines and three rounds on November 4, 2016.

The four persons have been identified as Paonam Shanti Kumar (48) s/o (L) P Shamu of Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi Ningthoujam Leikai, Lourembam Johnson Singh alias John (31) s/o L Basanta of Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi, M Hiranjoy Sharma alias Ngoubi (32) s/o M Haridas of Tera Sapam Leirak and Rfn. No. 6070197 Laishram Anilkumar Singh (33) s/o L Ibomcha of Sangaiprou Mamang Leikai.

For further investigation, Hiranjoy and Shanti Kumar have been rearrested today (31/3/2018) while Anilkumar have been picked up and kept under watch at RIMS Hospital due to his poor medical condition, the SP informed. The SP further said that Anilkumar is currently under suspension.

Themthing further said that there was also another incident of seizing one of the missing pistols (Body No. 18506740) from a hardcore KRA cadre namely 2nd Lt Ngamboi Haokip alias Raju (37) s/o (L) Doumang Haokip of Loibol Khunou Waroiching and his subordinate Seineo Khongsai (32) s/o Khaikham Khongsai of Pangmoul village in Senapati district. They were arrested in connection with an extortion case on August 13, 2017.

As such, Ngamboi Haokip was rearrested in connection with the case at around 5 am today (31/3/2018) for further investigation.

The Imphal West SP said that investigation of the case is in good progress. Five persons have so far been arrested for involvement and one 9 mm pistol has been identified. Another weapon seized on September 4, 2016 is under active examination as its body number has been found tampered beyond visibility, the SP said.

Ministers, MLAs, DGP and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) were also present at the press conference.

All the five accused were produced before the Duty Magistrate, Imphal East today evening and they have been remanded to custody till April 7.

State BJP unit vice president M Asnikumar has dubbed the missing arms case as a ‘joke on democracy’ adding that 56 9 mm pistols along with 58 magazines went missing from 2014 to 2016 during the time of the previous Congress Government. How did such a huge quantity of arms and ammunition get lost from the arms room of 2nd MR, questioned the BJP vice president and added that this may be considered as the biggest threat to the State and the Nation.