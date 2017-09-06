NIA re-arrests UNLF man

IMPHAL, Sep 5: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has re-arrested one sergeant major of the UNLF from his Brahmapur Thangapat Mapal residence, Imphal East district at around 11.40 am today.

The sergeant major identified as Brahmacharimayum Angobi Sharma (43) was earlier arrested by NIA from Guwahati on June 27, 2010.

He was released on bail after spending sometime in jail.

Even as Angobi was summoned three times by NIA Special Court, Guwahati, he did not respond. Subsequently, the Court declared him as an absconder.

Angobi was re-arrested in accordance with an order of the Court. Meanwhile, the Court of CJM Imphal East has given NIA transit remand of Angobi where he was produced today.

Angobi is likely to be taken to Guwahati tomorrow, informed a source.