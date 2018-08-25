NIA recovers 9 pistols in missing arms case

IMPHAL, Aug 24

A new twist has emerged in the Manipur missing arms case when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered nine 9mm pistols from the residence of the United Kuki Liberation Front’s (UKLF) chief, Soson Haokip on Thursday. The UKLF is a Manipur-based Kuki armed group.

Chairman of KRA David Hangshing has also been arrested as NIA, during the course of investigation, came to know that the MLA had supplied some arms to him.

Investigation into the case has established the complicity of David Hangshing in undermining democratic process of the country and waging war against the State, said NIA and added that he was arrested today at about 3.45 pm . He will be produced before the NIA Special Court and police custody will be sought for further interrogation, added NIA.

Earlier, on July 30, the NIA had raided the residence of Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip and recovered one of the missing 9mm pistols as well as a suitcase of gold biscuits, each weighing one kilogram.

According to the NIA’s website, on March 30 this year, a written complaint was lodged by P Manjit Singh, Commandant, 2nd Battalion of the Manipur Rifles, to the Officer in Charge of the Imphal Police station concerning the arms and ammunition held by the Police Headquarters.

A committee was formed on February 8, and it was found that out of 570 automatic 9mm pistols, 58 pistols with their magazines were missing. The personnel in charge of the armoury were Havildar Damodaran NP and Rifleman Narayan Chhetry. The duo have been charged with criminal conspiracy and misappropriation.

The raid on the MLA’s residence resulted in his driver being remanded to NIA custody.

Till date, the NIA has been able to recover 14 of the missing pistols. Considering the number of arms that went missing, it is likely that the motivation behind it was not political, but rather was for personal benefit.

For reference, in the international black market for arms, a 9mm pistol can sell for anywhere between 220 to 570 US dollars. In Rupees, it would translate to around 15,000 to 40,000. This means that a tidy sum of anywhere between Rs 8 lakh to 23 lakh can be made from the ‘missing’ arms.

Courtesy Newsclick Report