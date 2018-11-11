NIELIT, Jobsenz Ltd sign MoU

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Nov 10: A Memo-randum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the Executive Director of National Institute of Elec-tronics & Information Tech- nology (NIELIT), Thin-gujam Prameshor and the Chief Executive Officer of Jobsenz Private Limited (a Singapore based technology company), Monish Karam, at NIELIT campus, Akampat, today.

The MoU was signed with an objective of catering to the need of aspiring start-ups by providing a platform to groom and support such ventures in the State.

It also aims to establish a relationship by which the start-ups and NIELIT-Jobsenz ‘incubation’ centre will work in collaboration for mutual benefits apart from setting the terms of the relationship.

It will help realize the vision of “Skill India”, “Start-up India” and “Make in India” by empowering the qualified youths, by offering support and help to their start-ups.

Jobsenz Private Limited is a company conceived by NASSCOM and Facebook. NIELIT will provide free space and other technical supports to Jobsenz in order to start the incubation facility for the aspiring entrepreneurs of Manipur, who in turn may set up their own IT/ electronics industry in the field of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning etc. Thingujam Prameshor said that the MoU is a two year contract which will focus on the area of technology and requested the aspiring qualified youths of Manipur to get help from Jobsenz Private Limited for their start-ups.

The MoU will help the start-ups by giving a platform to create employment opportunity.

“It is a dream come true”, he added.

Chief Executive Officer of Jobsenz Private Limited, Monish Karam said that a start-up is normally a fast paced environment and added that the MoU was signed following a three days discussion with NIELIT.

“We will help aspiring start-ups in Manipur without hesitation”, he assured and requested all the aspiring start-ups of the State to join the initiative.