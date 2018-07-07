Night curfew at Intl border

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 6: Amidst the strong protest raised by several civil society organisations and political parties against installation of border pillars at Kwatha area, the State Government has instructed the Tengnoupal District Magistrate to impose curfew in the Manipur sector of Indo-Myanmar border for six months during night.

Following the Home Department’s instruction given on June 30, the DM has initiated due process for imposing curfew, informed a source.

Tengnoupal DM A Tombikanta wrote to the ADC Moreh yesterday to clamp curfew at the international border during night.