Nine immigrants held with forged documents Aadhaar card holders too need verification : CM

IMPHAL, May 14 : Following the arrest of nine illegal immigrants with forged documents, Chief Minister N Biren has asserted that there is a need for verification of all non-locals living in the State including those who possess Aadhaar cards.

Briefing media persons at the Cabinet Hall this afternoon, Biren said that large scale illegal immigration would have serious impacts on the indigenous people of Manipur whose total population is quite small.

What have been witnessed recently at Moreh and Jiribam are matters of serious concern and there is a growing need to verify all non-local people even if they possess Aadhaar cards.

Checking illegal immigration can be left to the Government alone. The Government has been doing what it must. Still it needs cooperation of civil society organisations, landlords and transporters to check illegal immigration into the State, Biren said.

As direct flights between Imphal and New Delhi has been already launched, there is a possibility of illegal immigrants flying to different parts of the country from Imphal and vice-versa. As such, a police team would be deployed at Imphal airport from tomorrow, Biren said who is also in charge of Home Department.

Generation of Aadhaar cards outsourced to Common Service Centres would be cancelled with immediate effect. The Government would issue an order to this effect, he said.

On being enquired about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Chief Minister maintained that the Bill is restricted to Assam alone. For Manipur, the Government would work to pass Manipur People’s Protection Bill and a committee has been already constituted in this regard.

The Government would hold a meeting with the JCILPS on May 19.

In connection with the Assam’s National Register of Citizens, the Government of Assam sent a list of 17,000 people for verification and the State Government has sent a list of 7000 people after verification, informed the Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, DGP LM Khaute and many top ranking police officers were also present at the press meet.

Acting on a specific tip off, Tengnoupal District Police checked an Eeco van and a Maruti van heading towards Imphal from Tamu, Myanmar at Moreh yesterday.

Ten passengers were found in the two vehicles. While eight of them possessed Indian Aadhaar cards, two of them had Indian voter ID cards.

Out of them, nine were found to be illegal immigrants who did not possess valid documents.

They have been identified as Ye Lim That alias Md Ameen (26) s/o Abdul Zalil from Yangon State, Myanmar, Kyam Zin Ko alias Md Safi (23) s/o Kabir Ahmad from Yangon, Wana Thin Soe alias Obaydullah (24) s/o Ali Ahamad from Yangon, Phyo Wai Ning alias Husman s/o Mohammed Rafiq from Yangon, Myin Khant alias Md Hussain (18) s/o Rahumatullah from Yangon, Mrs Meiyemya alias Rabia Begum (49) d/o Sheik Maideen from Yangon, Mrs Masai Yi alias Zumabi (51) d/o Sheik Maideen from Yangon, Mrs Ni Ni Sin alias Nesha (62) d/o Md Yashim from Yangon and Mrs Phyu Phyu Win alias Zarina Begum (46) w/o Tar Ka Ta from Yangon.

The remaining one was found to be an Indian and was identified as Mrs Paritha Begum (60) w/o Mohammed Mohideen from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Out of the 10, three were found to be traffickers and they are Ni Ni Sin alias Nesha, Phyu Phyu Win alias Zarina Begum and Paritha Begum.

On further enquiry, it was learnt that Aadhaar cards of seven illegal immigrants were prepared by one Md Tomba alias Inaocha (25) s/o Md Abdul Hakim of Muslim Nagar, Labuk Leikai, Moreh Ward No 5 in collusion with one Gopal Krishna (36) s/o late Laxman of Moreh Ward No 5, near Gate No 2.

Gopal Krishna is proprietor of GS Computer who has been doing the business of online ticketing and he arranged train tickets for all the ten persons for going to Chennai.

Both Md Tomba alias Inaocha and Shri Gopal Krishna have been arrested.

A police team raided the house of Md Tomba alias Inaocha and seized two laptops, four Aadhaar cards of four different persons, one printer machine, one laminating machine etc.

The team also raided the online ticketing counter cum home of Gopal Krishna and seized several items.

Incidentally, one Nongthombam Argentina alias Pinky was arrested by Jiribam Police from Jiribam Babupara along with 85 Aadhaar cards on March 25 this year.