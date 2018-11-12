Nine Shining Star, Panthoibi FC book semifinal berths

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 11 : Nine Shining Star and Panthoibi FC reached the semi-finals of the ongoing of the ongoing 1st Khoirom Ibungoba Memorial Football Tournament 2018 organised by Human Welfare Club, Langthabal Mantrikhong today.

The two teams will meet one another in the second semi-final match of the tournament on November 14. The first semi-final match will be played between HWC and Thoibi FC at 2 pm on November 13.

In the third quarter final match staged today, Nine Shining Star Pungdongbam beat MPSC-B by 5-4 goals via penalties after a 2-2 draw during normal time.

Nanao (8′) and Krishnananda (20′) scored for Nine Shining Star while Ksh Kanta (25′) and Dayananda (40′) scored for MPSC-B to settle the game in a 2-2 draw.

In the penalty shoot-out, Nanao, Sanjit, Panmei scored for Nine Shining Star against MPSC-B which managed only two goals through Golmei and Rakesh.

In the last quarter final match of the tournament, Phalguni scored a fine goal in the 37th minute to help Panthoibi FC seal a narrow 1-0 win over Lisbon FC Luwangsangbam and booked a place in the semi-finals.