Ningthem’s house continue to be searched

IMPHAL, Sep 7: In connection with the multi-crore scandal of Manipur Development Society (MDS), the Mantripukhri Lamlongei residence of former Project Director Y Ningthem was raided today too for the fourth consecutive day, informed a high ranking police today.

Notably, the same residence of Y Ningthem served as MDS office at one point of time and it is said that the raid may continue for several days.

Other than Y Ningthem, the others named in the FIR of the case are former Chief Minister O Ibobi, former Chief Secretaries DS Poonia, PC Lawmkunga and O Nabakishore Singh. Administrative Officer S Ranjit is also named in the FIR.