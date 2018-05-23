IMPHAL, May 22: National Rural Health Mission (NHM) Manipur is gearing up to ensure that the Nipah virus outbreak at Kerala does not reach the State of Manipur.

According to an official source, surveillance teams will be deployed at Imphal International Airport to detect the virus which is spread through bats and pigs, apart from spreading awareness to the people.

The source also mentioned that some people have lost their lives in Kerala as a result of Nipah virus.