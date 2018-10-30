NIPCO washes hands off arrest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 29 : An emergency meeting of NIPCO executive council was held today and various resolutions were adopted during the meeting.

A press release issued by the general secretary of NIPCO today mentioned that the meeting resolved to clarify that the arrest of its president O Premjit and secretary (org) Sahabudin Chesaba by police in connection with anti social elements, has no connection whatsoever with the ideals and functions of the association.

It was also resolved to appoint the council vice president, Th Manihar, as the acting president of NIPCO and the council general secretary as the secretary (org) of NIPCO.

It continued that NIPCO will continue to work in the interest of the people of the State.