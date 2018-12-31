NK Sanajaoba remembered

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 30: The 82nd birth anniversary of noted journalist NK Sanajaoba was held today Lamyanba Shanglen, Palace Compound.

Felicitation of veteran journalist Kangujam Madhumangol and AK Sanaton with cash incentive of Rs 25,000 each and a lecture by Imphal Free Press Editor Pradip Phanjoubam were the main features of the birth anniversary function.

Yaiskul AC MLA Th Satyabrata, NK Sanajaoba Memorial Observation Committee chairman Dr Lokendra Arambam and Pradip Phanjoubam were seated on the dais as chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

Presenting a paper on the topic ‘Media is free! What about responsibility’, Pradip said that media is no longer free in the State even though freedom of press is enshrined in the Constitution.

Media should be allowed to function as a neutral entity with freedom but some people seem to be determined to suppress the voices of the people. This is a matter of grave concern, Pradip said.

He said that there should be freedom for intellectual discussion and proper functioning of media.

NK Sanajaoba Memorial Observation Committee vice-chairman Shamu Khongman said that NK Sanajaoba was a pioneer journalist who fought relentlessly for the truth.

He was one leader who took active roles in establishing the Pan Manipur Youth League.

Shamu said that media need not be afraid of publishing news reports which are based on facts.

Calling upon all stake holders to strengthen media in the State, he appealed to all media houses to discharge their duties and responsibilities with dedication.