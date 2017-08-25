NMK ease out LEC to lift Tilotama Kang Trophy

Imphal, Aug 24: NMK Ningthembam enjoyed a comprehensive win over LEC (A) Babupara by a margin of 20-11 in the final match of the 16th E Tilotama Devi Memorial Mixed Kang Tournament. Organised by the All Jiribam Sport Association (AJSA), Jiribam, the champion had had a smooth ride up to the deciding match today. Despite losing the toss, NMK Ningthembam dominated the match and achieved the victory with ease.

M Tilok, superintendent of the Youth Affairs and sport, Jiribam and M Brajakanta, president of the AJSA graced the final match as the chief guest and president of the event respectively.