NMK flow across Echel Club to advance into Tilotama kang final

Imphal, Aug 22: NMK Ningthembam achieved a comprehensive win over Echel Club Dibong by a margin of

21-11 today in the second semi-final of the 16th E Tilotama Memorial Mixed Kang Tournament 2017 at the Kalimai Mandhob in Jiribam.

Yesterday, the other finalists, LEC (A) had also won a massive victory over KYC Kalinagar by 20-7 in the first semi-final. The two finalists will now clash for the championship title on Aug 24.