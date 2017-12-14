No amount deducted : Shyamkumar

IMPHAL, Dec 13: Horticulture and Soil Conservation Minister Th Shyamkumar has clarified that he never deducted any portion from the amount entitled to beneficiaries of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).

The newspaper report that Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 was deducted from each beneficiary farmer is not true, Shyamkumar told media persons at his Secretariat office today, adding that loans given under MIDH is done through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Nevertheless, the matter will be investigated as a report on deduction of money has been published in media.

The particular farmer who alleged deduction of money should come out with all the details like name of officer(s), cheque number, name of bank and whether the deducted amount was paid in cash etc

If any officer or staff is found involved in the matter, befitting action would be taken up against them.

On the other hand, if the farmer cannot produce evidence in support of the allegation, legal action would be initiated, he further warned.

He also appealed to all the people to inform him or officers of his department if they suspect any foul play regarding different activities of the department.

Shyamkumar further appealed to all concerned not to do anything that may blemish the department’s image and besmirch the image of the BJP led Government.