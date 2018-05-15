No ban on diesel autos yet : Director

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 14: Transport Director Arthur CW has clarified that the State Government is discussing ways to reduce the noise and environmental pollution caused due to the rapid increase in number of diesel autos, Tata Magic and Tata Winger but there is currently no ban on any of the vehicles yet.

Speaking to media persons at his office chamber at Secretariat North block today, the Transport Director appealed to all the associations concerned to revoke their decision to cease passenger service in the State.

He explained that the Traffic Regulation and Parking Committee, chaired by the Chief Minister, held a meeting on April 25 where the rise in pollution in Imphal City due to the increasing number of engine vehicles was discussed.

The increase in the number of diesel autos, Tata Magic and Tata Winger and the resulting pollution and traffic congestion, was also discussed in the meeting, he added.

However, there was no decision to ban the entry of such vehicles immediately, the Transport Director clarified and added that the decision to cease passenger services by the associations concerned without any decision on the part of the Government to enforce a ban is indeed unfortunate.

Appealing the associations to revoke their decision and lift the strike, Arthur CW asserted that the Government is making preparations to hold a dialogue with the associations.

The Transport Director explained that under 77 associations, a total of 7655 diesel autos are operating along 118 routes of Imphal City.

Of these, only 2133 are operating with the necessary permits while 5522 are operating without the permits. Taking stock of the rapid increase in the number of diesel autos in the State, the Department stopped issuing permits to diesel autos from July 19, 2013.

Arthur admitted that many resolutions were taken to decrease the increasing pollution and traffic congestion in and around Imphal City during the meeting held on April 25.

As a part of the resolution, a committee (with Transport Director as chairman and MAHUD Director as member secretary) would monitor the number of vehicles entering Imphal City from Imphal East and Imphal West as well as the time when the traffic is the worst and to establish Sustainable Multi Model Transit Corridor at select locations.

Explaining that the said committee also has Chief Engineer (PWD). Secretary (PDA), Chief Town Planner, SP Traffic Control Wing, Joint Director (Transport), Commissioner IMC and one Architect, Jagat Thoudam as members, Arthur CW said that during the meeting, discussion was held on setting a specific point of Imphal City up to which diesel auto, Tata Magic and Tata Winger from various routes can enter but there were no decisions to ban entry of diesel autos, Tata Magic and Tata Winger immediately.

It was proposed that such vehicles would ferry the passengers till places like Mongsangei, Malom Keithel, Tera Keithel, Naoremthong Keithel, Sangakpam Keithel, Lamlong Keithel, Palace Gate, Singjamei Keithel, Kongba Keithel, ISBT, Nila Singh Khongnangkhong etc and from there the passengers (and their goods) would be ferried towards Imphal City by battery powered ferry services.

A specific plan will be devised and implemented only when minute research on the number of vehicles entering Imphal City, the routes from where these vehicles are entering as well as the time of the day when the traffic is the largest, are done properly.

Asserting that the decision of the State Government is in the interest of the people, the Transport Director conveyed that the State Government is not pointing towards only diesel autos, Tata Magic and Tata Winger as the source of pollution in the State.

The Government is not trying to completely ban the passenger vehicles but the Government is trying to find out ways to improve the welfare of the people, he added.

He urged all those concerned to voice their opinion and feedback regarding the attempts of the Government as they will help the Government in perfecting its ventures to the liking of the public.