No bandh called, says MANPAC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 3 : The Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 (MANPAC), has clarified that the association has not announced any kind of bandhs or total shut downs in connection with the burning CAB issue.

A press release issued by the convenor of MANPAC today conveyed to all the associations concerned not to create any confusion among the people and to instead join hands with MANPAC in the fight against the CAB.

On the other hand, it appealed to all to be wary of any suspicious or preposterous claims and announcements meant to confuse the people and added that it is time for the people to stay clear of any such pretentious CSOs in the collective fight against the CAB.