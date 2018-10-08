No breakthrough in Govt-tribal students talk

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Oct 7: Today’s talk between the hill based student organisations and the State Government of Manipur could not make any breakthrough and as such the talk will continue on October 8 from 12 noon.

The dialogue was held at the Chief Minister’s office in Imphal from 5 pm and concluded at around 7 pm on the ongoing Manipur University impasse and the demand raised by the hill based organisations for the establishment of “Hill Central University”.

According to sources, whether the agitation planned by the All Tribal Students Union, Manipur (ATSUM), the Kuki Students Organisation-General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) and the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) will be withdrawn or not will depend on the October 8 talks.

The three hill based student organizations had announced earlier that it will launch a 5-day economic blockade on all the National highways under their jurisdictions from 5 am of October 9 if their demands to restore normalcy in Manipur University is not met by October 8. The ATSUM, the KSO-GHQ and the ANSAM also demanded the establishment of a “Hill Central University”.