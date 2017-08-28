No candidature of non-locals : KSA

IMPHAL, Aug 27 : The Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) has categorically stated that no non-local man or woman should be allowed to contest in the forthcoming Panchayat election.

A statement issued by KSA lamented that the survival of indigenous people is under serious threat on account of incessant influx of non-local people.

While the State’s trade and business activities have been totally monopolised by non-local people, they have also been evolving as formidable agents of cultural obliteration. A large number of them have made their settlement in Manipur permanent after marrying local women.

It would not be long before the indigenous people are reduced to the status of a minority in their own land, KSA warned.

While alleging that the Government of India has been scheming to turn Manipur into a ‘hybrid Nation’, the KSA further warned that under such circumstances identities of all the indigenous communities would be obliterated beyond recognition and redemption.

Pointing out that indigenous Tripuris now constitute a minority in Tripura whereas non-local people have far outnumbered them and taken full control of the State’s (Tripura) political power and economy, the students’ body called upon all the indigenous communities to join hands and fight back collectively the onslaught of incessant influx.

When both the Government of India and the State Government are doing nothing to check the influx, it is up to the indigenous people to protect themselves, it asserted.

It further asked all politicians to stop patronising non-local people in the sole interest of winning elections.

All the people who have been renting out rooms/houses to non-local people should first ascertain the antecedents of their tenants and they must act according to the pulse of masses. Local clubs and Meira Paibi groups should also count the number of non-local people staying at their respective localities as well as the purposes of their stay.

It further sought support from all local clubs and Meira Paibi groups when KSA launches a campaign to identify all non-local residents. And no non-local people should be allowed to contest the forthcoming Panchayat election, it added.