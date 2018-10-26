No change in Biren’s rank, avers India Today

IMPHAL, Oct 25 : Taking note of the news report published in an Imphal based daily that Chief Minister N Biren has lost the 3rd best Chief Minister position in the survey conducted by India Today in the programme called Political Stock Exchange, Associate Editor of India Today, Kaushik Deka tweeted, “For those who are questioning, India Today and PSE found him third most popular CM among 23 States. In the next episode, the NE CMs were not considered, so all NE CMs went missing. There is no drop in popularity score, ranks change when there is a change in context.”

In the survey conducted by India Today and PSE, Chief Minister N Biren was placed 3rd in the most popular chart, behind Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh was placed fourth, behind N Biren.