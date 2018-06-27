No Citizenship Bill : Cong to Delhi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 26: A Congress delegation led by ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi held a meeting with Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman Rajendra Agarwal in connection with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

During the meeting, the Congress team gave a detailed account of the possible adverse impacts of the Bill on the North Eastern States in case the Bill is somehow passed.

The team categorically stated that the Bill is highly objectionable to the people of Manipur. They also made it clear that Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee will oppose the Bill.

They also submitted a memorandum to the JPC Chairman. They further talked about the Bill and its possible adverse impacts with Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress delegation will also hold talks with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Government of India’s interlocutor RN Ravi on the political dialogue with NSCN-IM apart from submitting another memorandum. Congress party supports the peace process but it would not tolerate any geographical or administrative division of Manipur. They also urged the NDA Government to explore an amicable solution to the political dialogue.