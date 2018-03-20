‘No factions in ZUF’

IMPHAL, Mar 19: Clarifying that there are no factions in Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), information and public relations secretary of the outfit, MK Ajona Kamei contended that there had been an instance when a group comprising of three/four members led by Kamson decamped just to extort money in the name of the outfit.

A press release issued by the information and public relations secretary of the outfit alleged that the group led by Kamson has been indulging in abduction of workers in Zeliangrong areas in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland for ransom in the name of ZUF.

It further alleged that the group is also causing obstruction to development works including railway project.

An extensive search for the group is on. Exemplary punishment will be awarded to all the members of the group, it vowed.

ZUF in the release claimed that the outfit had awarded appropriate punishment to one of the members of the group in Duben, North Cachhar Hills district in Assam on March 15 at around 6.30 pm.