No funds withdrawn with forged CDA : Govt

IMPHAL, Apr 4: Works Minister and Government spokesman Th Biswajit has clarified that there has been no case of withdrawal of funds with forged CDA and without approval of Works Department and the administrative department.

Speaking to media persons this afternoon, Biswajit said that the Works Department and the administrative department first came across the matter of forged CDA. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged. Another FIR was also filed by Finance Department.

The spokesman informed that police have pulled up one suspect.

Saying that some individuals were trying to furnish forged CDAs to different divisions of Works Department, Biswajit informed that forged CDAs sent to National Highway division, Imphal East division, Ukhrul division and Sadar Hills division could not be blocked.

The total amount carried by the forged CDAs sent to these four divisions would be divulged only after police investigation is over.

The matter is being investigated thoroughly so as to ascertain whether these acts of fraudulence is a new one or whether it has been there since many years back, Biswajit said.

But the Congress party’s allegation which seemingly blamed the Government for these acts of fraudulence is wrong, he contended.

Demanding resignation of the Chief Minister on moral ground rather than appreciating the Chief Minister’s instruction to book all the culprits at the earliest sounds like the Congress party is jealous of the Chief Minister and the Government, Biswajit remarked.

Even though some CDAs were forged, all of them were for works already executed. Funds allocated against these CDAs have been held back at banks and there is no question of loss of money, asserted the Works Minister.

He asked the Congress party to shed its tendency and inclination of projecting the incumbent Government in the wrong light by making all kinds of allegations.

He further claimed that Chief Minister N Biren deserves awards for efforts to curb corruption and for opening an Anti-Corruption Cell.

PWD Chief Engineer Kh Temba said that the matter came to light as they became suspicious of the CDA’s genuineness.

With the exception of some small divisions, forged CDAs furnished to all major divisions could be blocked in time, Temba said.

Significantly the Congress had alleged that several crores have been withdrawn from the Works Department using forged CDA.