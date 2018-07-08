No hasty decision on boundary issue : CM

Imphal, Jul 7 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has observed that no Manipuri would want to lose any piece of land but no decision can be taken hastily as it is a very sensitive issue, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the issue of Indo-Myanmar Border Pillar No. 81 should be sorted out by discussing it on a proper forum as it is a matter involving two countries. N Biren also said that there is nothing to panic as the State Government is committed to facilitate amicable solution of the problem.

Stating that many positive developments are coming up regarding trade relations and other economic activities with the South East Asian Nations, the Chief Minister said that introduction of visa on arrival facility at Moreh and Imphal-Mandalay bus service are some of the encouraging ventures which will become a reality soon.

Regarding Manipur University imbroglio, the Chief Minister said that he had already met the representatives of Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) and Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) two times earlier, and another meeting is scheduled to be held with the two associations today as well.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of Shija Expands for Technology, Safety, Volume, Vision and Value System at the complex of Shija Hospitals and Research Institute, Langol in Imphal West district today.

He stressed on the need to set up a medical research unit to study the reasons for prevalence of some particular ailments in the State.

The Chief Minister inaugurated MRI/CT machine, General Ward, Cath Laboratory, Dialysis Unit, Modular OT, Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) and Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) of the private hospital as part of the function. Stating that food is highly suspected to be the reason for the prevalence of certain diseases in the State, the Chief Minister assured that the State Government would extend all possible assistance in instituting a modern medical research unit.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government had set a target to benefit 15 lakh to 18 lakh people by CMHT and Central Government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He also urged the Shija Hospitals authority to take up necessary steps in consultation with the Directorate of Health Services to provide benefits to CMHT card holders who come for treatment at the hospital.

Health Minister L Jayantakumar Singh, who attended the function as guest of honour, said that healthcare should be made affordable to all sections of the public though huge sum of money is spent by the hospitals in acquiring sophisticated and modern equipments.

He also observed that doctors, nurses and hospital staff should serve the public with a humane touch.

Stating that human life is precious, and every country gives utmost importance to healthcare, the Minister said that it is not possible to enhance healthcare system without modern technology.

Shija Hospitals and Research Institute Chairman cum Managing Director Dr Palin Khundongbam presided the function.

Among others, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary to CM N Geoffrey, Media Advisor to CM Irengbam Arun and JNIMS Director Dr Th Bhimo were also present at the occasion.