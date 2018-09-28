No impact at hill dists : Tribal student bodies

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Sep 27 : The Statewide general strike imposed by student bodies including AMSU, MSF, KSA, SUK, DESAM, AIMS and MUSU since midnight of September 26 was completely ineffective in the hill districts of the State on the first day today.

The Joint Tribal Students body of ATSUM, KSO-GHQ and ANSAM had strongly opposed the general strike imposed by the JSCC and made a call to all tribal people not to adhere to the bandh apart from the State Government’s stringent directive to all Government offices and the public not to heed the bandh call.

All business establishments, educational institutions, Government offices functioned normally in Kangpokpi district.

D.El.Ed examinations were conducted peacefully at Presidency College, Motbung.

A team of ATSUM member also inspected all Government offices within Kangpokpi DHQs and Sub Divisional Headquarters.

Speaking to media persons at Kangpokpi DHQs, ATSUM education secretary, Kakai Singsit said that in compliance with the joint stricture issued by ATSUM, KSO and ANSAM for non-conformity to the present 48 hrs bandh, ATSUM team conducted an inspection tour to see whether the stricture issued by the tribal organizations that all educational institutions, Government or private offices should proceed with their normal activities.

He continued that ATSUM opposed the bandh on the ground that the Manipur University imbroglio is not a valid reason for calling an agitation and to show the world that the hill people are not a part of the agitation as it is purely the handiwork of some vested individuals.

While expressing satisfaction that all is well in the hill districts, the ATSUM education secretary also conveyed the student body’s gratitude for the support to its call. Appreciating the Government’s unwavering stance of not succumbing to the diktaks of few vested individuals who have been holding the State and the career of thousands of students to ransom, the joint tribal student bodies including ATSUM, KSO and ANSAM also stated the crackdown at Manipur University was necessitated as MUSU, MUTA and MUSA had transgressed all limits of human society.

It also urged the Government of Manipur not to succumb to their diktats and rather deal them with a strong hand.