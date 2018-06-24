No inconveniences to drivers, warns Union

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 23: All Manipur Road Transport Drivers and Motor Works Union has warned so called transport owners not to pose any inconveniences or problems to the drivers along the two National Highways of the State.

Speaking to media persons at the union’s office at MG Avenue, its general secretary M Anil said that the union respects and welcomes the Manipur High Court order and the order of Jiribam DC regarding the permissible weight of vehicles/transports along the National Highways.

The union has been abiding by the rules laid down by Jiribam DC while transporting goods along Imphal-Jiribam road.

However, the union is ashamed to see some so called vehicle owners, who once used to request transportation of their 14-15 tonnes load over vehicles designed to carry 9 tonnes along Jiribam road, acting as good samaritans and claiming that the traffic of overloaded transport vehicles along Imphal-Dimapur road is going to cause land slides.

Pointing out that the union has seen reports claiming that it is not a registered body, M Anil clarified that the union is known all over the country, not just in Manipur or the North East region. Demeaning the drivers will be taken as a challenge to the hard-working people, he claimed and warned the so called vehicle owners against causing any kind of disturbance or inconveniences to the drivers plying along the National Highways.