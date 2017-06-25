No interference in transfer/posting : CM

Imphal, Jun 24 (DIPR): Chief Minister N Biren has pledged that he would never interfere in transfer, posting and promotion of Government officials.

Referring to the recent transfer ad posting of police officers, Biren maintained he did not know 90 per cent of the police officers and the transfer and positing was effected based on inputs provided by intelligence units and senior officers.

In an effort to revamp the State police set-up, Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated three key projects, which are part of his Government’s 100 days programme, one after another today.

The Chief Minister first opened the Superintendent of Police’s office of Traffic Police Control Wing at City Police Station before he inaugurated Cyber Crime Police Station at CID Headquarters and officially launched Community Policing at the Banquet Hall of 1st Battalion, Manipur Rifles.

In sync with the State Cabinet’s approval for 57 different works to be completed within 100 days, the Government issued an order to establish the Traffic Police Control Wing headed by an SP on June 20, 2017.

The Wing has a sanctioned strength of 118 personnel including one SP, one Additional SP, one DSP, one Inspector, seven Sub-Inspectors and 15 Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

Khoisnam Sarma, MPS has been appointed as the SP in-charge of the Wing according to an order issued by the Government on June 19, 2017.

Cyber Crime Police Station was set up at CID (Crime Branch) complex to deal with cyber related crimes in the State on June 5, 2017.

DSP (Cyber Crime) has been designated as the Officer-in-Charge of the said police station having jurisdiction throughout the State. The DSP will be assisted by four Inspectors, 10 Sub-Inspectors, 10 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 20 Constables and five drivers.

On the other hand, the main objective of launching Community Policing is to build a healthy police-community relationship.

SPs and OCs will take initiatives to create Police Community Liaison Groups (PCLG), comprising representatives of communities and police at three levels in their respective districts and police stations.

Speaking at the official launch of Community Policing as the chief guest, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that police is the mirror of the Government.

Asserting that he would never indulge in any form of favouritism in any appointment and transfer and posting of Government employees, the Chief Minister also vowed not to exert political influence on any official.

Expressing serious concern over ever increasing instances of mob justice, N Biren asked the Police Department to take up necessary steps to check it.

He also directed the State Police to expedite the process of investigation and framing of charge-sheets in cases relating to heinous crimes.

Maintaining that prompt action is required in cyber crime related cases as well, the Chief Minister opined that uploading communal, insulting and vulgar posts must be dealt with fast before it results in any unwanted incident.

Stating that the BJP-led State Government has accomplished many significant tasks within 100 days, Biren said that many projects and schemes which have been completed within this stipulated time would be inaugurated/launched by June 30.

Works and IPR Minister Th. Biswajit, Health Minister L Jayantakumar, CAF & PD Minister Karam Shyam, Tribal and Hill Areas Development Minister N Kayisii, Parliamentary Secretaries L Susindro, L Rameshwor, Dr Sapam Ranjan, N Indrajit, K Robindro, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr J Suresh Babu and Advisor to Chief Minister Shri Rajat Sethi also attended the function as presidium members.

Among others, Parliamentary Secretaries Khashim Vashum, K Leishiyo and Awangbow Newmai, top police officers including DGP LM Khaute and community leaders were also present at the occasion.

Th. Biswajit while speaking at the function said that the new State Government under the able leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh had started translating the promises made before the State Assembly election into action.

He said that the Government is glad to receive complaints and information regarding public grievances through social networking sites.

The Minister also observed that it is the right time to launch community policing in the State.