No let up in anti-CAB protest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 25: With almost all sections of the people in the State vehemently opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2016, there is no let up to the protest agitation against the same Bill.

Today too, local Meira Paibis staged a protest demonstration against the Bill at Khurai while CPI Kshetrigao Local Council protested the Bill at Kongpal Mutum Leikai.

The protest demonstration staged at Popular High School ground, Khurai was organised by the Khurai Konsam Leikai Apunba Lup under the aegis of JCILPS.

The protesters demanded immediate withdrawal of CAB 2016 and presidential assent to Manipur People Bill 2018.

They also put up placards which read “We oppose communal policy of India”. Meira Paibis of Khurai Chaithabi Leirak Mayai Leikai Women’s Society too staged a sit-in-protest at Khurai Chaithabi Leirak on the same issue.

Similar protest demonstrations were also staged at Lamlai, Challou, Pungdongbam, Napet Palli, Kamong Khunou, Nongada Awang Leikai, Longleipul, Seijang, Sabungkhok, Yaingangpokpi, Gwaltabi and Sanasabi.

Speaking at the sit-in-protest staged at Kongpal Mutum Leikai, CPI National executive member Dr M Nara said that both the BJP-led Governments of the Centre and the State are not working in the interest of people sincerely.

The Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only good at rhetoric and lip service but it is a total flop in terms of actual performance, Dr Nara said.

The BJP-led Government has been vigorously following a policy of ‘One Nation, one religion’ and this policy is quite risky for the future of the country, Dr Nara said.

Pointing out that the 17th Lok Sabha election is approaching fast, the CPI leader appealed to all voters to study in advance which party and candidates they must elect to the Lok Sabha.

People need to have a fair idea of how a particular party has been trying to win voters through false promises and excessive use of muscle power and money power, he continued. CPI Manipur State Council secretary L Sotinkumar and CPM State secretary Ksh Shanta too spoke at the protest demonstration.