No let up in protest against CAB

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 30: A mass sit in protest was organised at Khurai Lamlong Keithel today under the aegis of Coordinating Body Khurai, against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, today.

Students of Friendship Education Society, Khurai Tinsid Road, apart from a large number of people, took part in the sit in protest.

All the shops around the Keithel area, except some pharmacies, remained closed during the protest and half of the road passing Lamlong Keithel was blocked as well.

Speaking to media persons, spokesperson of the coordinating body, Ibohal Khurai said that the Government may make claims or give assurance about including a clause for the protection of the indigenous people but those words will not have any impact as the people will never accept CAB nor will they agree to let the Bill get passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The people of Khurai will fully support any movement of the Core Committee of CSOs, he added. Khurai Apunba Nupi Lup convenor Sinam (O) Muktarei strongly condemned the CAB and added that the people will even gladly sacrifice their lives for securing the future of the indigenous people and the State.

Leaders and members of the Core Committee Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MPACAB) also spoke against the Bill on the sidelines of the sit in protest.

AMUCO secretary general Sanjoy Sorokhaibam said that the people of the North East region are strongly opposed against the CAB and demanding immediate withdrawal of the Bill. Warning against any attempt to pass the CAB in the Rajya Sabha, he demanded all the MPs, MLAs, Ministers, political leaders to mount pressure against the Bill.

He explained that the imminent flood of illegal migrants in the NE region due to the CAB is a threat to the survival of the indigenous people.

The CMs of the NE States which has systems like NRC and ILPs are strongly opposing the Bill but the CM as well as the political parties of Manipur, a State which does not have any of the aforementioned system, are still too weak to even take a stand, he said.

Alleging that the act of the Central Government is an undeclared war, the AMUCO secretary general said that AMUCO regards the policy as a silent weapon for committing genocide of the indigenous people.

He then informed that after the general strike tomorrow, a public meeting will be held at Iboyaima Shanglen Palace Compound. However, if the Government fails to heed the demand of the people for immediate withdrawal of the Bill and instead chose to pass the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, there will be a huge backlash, he warned.

He further demanded an Assembly session to be convened immediately and cautioned that if the political leaders keep on playing political dramas on the people, the people might turn against them.

On the other hand All Mayang Imphal Kendra Meira Paibi Lup also staged a sit in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 at Mayang Imphal Bazar today.

Speaking at the event, Meira Paibi president Th Achoubi Devi strongly condemned the passing of the Bill in the Lok Sabha and stated that the Meira Paibis will gladly sacrifice their lives in the fight against the Bill.

Former Minister Kh Ratankumar said that the passing of the Bill in the Lok Sabha was a dark chapter for the NE region and Manipur and cautioned that if the Bill gets passed in the Rajya Sabha and is turned into an Act, the future of the region will be at stake.

The BJP State Government needs to take a clear cut stand against the Bill in the interest of the people, he added.

Members of MEIPA Fitness Centre also staged a sit in protest and organised a rally against CAB at Keishampat today. Many Manipuri film actors and actresses also took part in the protest.

The participants carried banners condemning the CAB and shouted slogans demanding against the implementation of the Bill in the NE region.