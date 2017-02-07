No plan to meet State Govt today : UNC

SENAPATI, Feb 6 : While clarifying that the United Naga Council (UNC) has no plan to meet the State Government on February 7, S Milan general secretary of the UNC said today that the ‘Presidential Council Meeting’ of the Naga apex body on February 7 in Manipur will “critically explore the update of the tripartite talk” held between the Government of India, the United Naga Council and the Manipur Government on February 3 at North Block, New Delhi.

Confusion reigned as some newspapers had carried different reports on the meeting. Some sections of the media had reported that on February 7 another round of ‘tripartite talk’ will be held.

Meanwhile, UNC leaders said that in the recently held ‘tripartite talk’ they had made the position of the Nagas very clear to the Government of India and also to the Manipur Government.

“We have thoroughly explained the whole thing to the Government of India and also to the Manipur Government during the tripartite talk on the issue,” said the UNC leaders, adding, “We will never compromise our position and our rights.”