No proposal for tripartite talk : Dy CM

IMPHAL, Dec 22: The State Government has not received any formal invitation for holding tripartite talk involving the Government of India regarding the ongoing indefinite economic blockade, stated Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam.

He made this statement in response to queries raised by media persons at his Old Secretariat office chamber where he released a calendar published by Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department.

The State Government is always ready to hold dialogue with the UNC regarding the economic blockade but the Government cannot help when the UNC refuses to come forward, stated the Deputy Chief Minister.

There is no harm when the UNC or any other organisation launches a democratic movement but imposing economic blockade on National Highways is nothing but breeding extreme misery for the masses, he stated.

On being enquired about the UNC’s reported proposal to lift the economic blockade after their two arrested leaders are released, Gaikhangam categorically stated that they (UNC) cannot call the shots. The State Government has no intention to arrest any one.

The State Government has already sent written reports about the Moreh and Ukhrul incidents. If the Central Government still refuses to act, BJP’s unpopularity would only rise in the State, he continued.

He said that BJP MLA Kh Joykishan joined Congress because he believes in the party’s ideology and principle.

He went on to claim that one can rescue Manipur from the prevailing critical situation only by joining Congress.

People have started shunning BJP after the Central Government signed a Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM and demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Commissioner T Pamei and Director K Kipgen were also present at the calendar release function.