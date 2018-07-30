No rooms for MCS officers !

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 29: A number of officers of MCS rank posted as Under Secretary/Deputy Secretary have been left idle as they have not been given rooms at the Secretariat.

MCS officers posted as Under Secretary/Deputy Secretary by an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Personnel Division) in May this year have not been given their rooms at the Secretariat till date, sources informed.

As per general norms, MCS/IAS officers posted as Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary or other designations should apply to the General Administrative Department for their office rooms.

However, there is no vacant room at present in both the North Block and South Block of the Secretariat. As a result, many MCS officers have been enduring several difficulties.

With no rooms of their own, these MCS officers are unable to discharge their duties fully, said the sources.

Notably, the Chief Secretary issued an order yesterday stating that salaries of employees who do not attend their offices regularly will be deducted.

It evokes a question how the Government would deal with the MCS officers who have not been able to discharge their duties properly due to non-allocation of rooms.

Even though there is no vacant room at the Secretariat, some MCS officers posted at the district level have been holding two/three posts each which means extra duties to the MCS officers and administrative inefficiency, said the sources. Many sections have also been asking if there is any harm in sending the MCS officers who have been enduring several difficulties due to lack of office rooms to different districts.