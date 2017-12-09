‘No specific issues in FA’

Courtesy The Asian Age

Guwahati, Dec 8 : The Naga Framework Agreement is a mutually agreed yardstick under which the final agreement for permanent political solution to the decades old conflict in Nagaland is being worked out. Informing that the Naga Framework Agreement doesn’t contain any substantive and specific issues, authoritative security sources in the Home Ministry told this newspaper that it doesn’t have any reference of territorial integration of Nagaland. Referring it as a roadmap for Naga talks, security sources admitted that content of the Naga Framework Agreement is known to all the stakeholders but it can’t be made public. Bogged down by ongoing propaganda campaign in North Eastern States, security sources also clarified that the Naga Framework Agreement was necessitated due to deteriorating health condition of Isak Chisi Swu, co-founder of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM).

Security sources said that Naga civil society has also been mounting pressure to rope in NSCN (K) into the peace-process. Informing that some initiative has already been taken to rope in the Khaplang faction of NSCN into the peace-process, security sources said that it would also be a huge blow to insurgency.