No tax demand, says gas agency

IMPHAL, Sep 14 : In response to the news item which appeared in the September 13 issue of this paper under the caption, “‘Tax’ demand sends back LPG trucks’ Manipur Gas Agency has clarified that of the two trucks which were reported to have returned home, one of the trucks, belongs to the agency and added that the truck returned not because of any monetary demand, but due to a technical snag the vehicle had developed on the way. Since the onward journey towards Silchar was still a long way to go, the driver presumed that it would be better to return, it said.