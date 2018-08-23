No to Art 371A voice rends through

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 22 : Continuing its campaign that the interests of Manipur should not be impinged upon in the final pact between the NSCN (IM) and the Government of India, womenfolk under the UCM today marched towards the residences of two Ministers.

Raising slogans, ‘The territorial integrity of Manipur must be protected,” “No to extension of Article 371A to Manipur,” “We condemn communal politics of Government of India” and “Assembly session must be convened to take a resolute stand to protect the interests of Manipur,” the womenfolk first marched towards the residence of Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar at Pishumthong.

A group of the womenfolk met Jayantakumar and a memorandum/ultimatum was submitted to the Minister, who is from the NPP.

After this, the womenfolk proceeded towards the official quarter of Revenue Minister Karam Shyam at Sanjenthong.

The womenfolk also submitted a memorandum/ultimatum to Karam Shyam who is also a vice president of the LJP.

This was not the first time that womenfolk have taken to the streets after the Framework Agreement was signed between the Government of India and the NSCN (IM) on August 3, 2015.

What has added a sense of urgency in the mind of the people is the possibility that Article 371A may be extended to some parts of the State after the final deal is inked between New Delhi and the NSCN (IM).

Yesterday too womenfolk had marched upto the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to Governor Najma Heptulla underlining the stand of the people.

The womenfolk had also earlier marched to the residence of Speaker Y Khemchand and submitted a memorandum. Similarly a memorandum was also submitted to leaders of the Opposition. Sit-in-protests under the aegis of UCM have also been staged against extension of Article 371A and Sixth Schedule to the State.

The Sagolband Moirang Hanuba Chaokhat Khongthang Nupi Lup also organised a sit-in-protest while the Joint Committee, Takyel Maning Leikai also organised a protest meeting at the community hall of Macha Ibema today.