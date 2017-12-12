IMPHAL, Dec 11: The State Government has nominated Commissioner of Taxes, Manipur, as the Nodal Officer of Manipur, to identify the relevant registries and authorities/offices responsible for recovery of taxes/ other dues and issues of property attachment orders under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2012 (SARFAESI Act).
