Nodal officer

IMPHAL, Dec 11: The State Government has nominated Commissioner of Taxes, Manipur, as the Nodal Officer of Manipur, to identify the relevant registries and authorities/offices responsible for recovery of taxes/ other dues and issues of property attachment orders under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2012 (SARFAESI Act).


