Nodal officers for “Go to Village” prog nominated

IMPHAL, Apr 17: In order to streamline and ensure smooth implementation of the new initiative of the State Government’s “Go to Village” programme, several Administrative Secretaries of the Government have been designated/nominated as the nodal officers for the concerned districts. They are MH Khan, Principal Secretary (Works/RD) (Imphal East and Imphal West); JC Ramthanga, Principal Secretary (Cooperation) (Churachandpur and Pherzawl); Paulunthang Vaiphei, Principal Secretary (C&I) (Thoubal and Kakching); Letkhogin Haokip, Principal Secretary (CADA) (Bishnupur); T Panmei, Commissioner (Fisheries) (Tamenglong); M Lakshmikumar Singh, Commissioner (Transport/Power) (Noney); H Deleep Singh, Commissioner (Kangpokpi); Th Gopen Meitei, Commissioner (WR/MI) (Senapati); Sumant Singh, Secretary (Health) (Tengnoupal); T Ranjit Singh, Secretary (Revenue/CAF&PD) (Chandel); M Joy Singh, Secretary (Adult Education) (Ukhrul); Waikhom Bobby Singh, Secretary (Sports/MAHUD) (Kamjong) and M Yaiskul Meitei, Secretary (Home) (Jiribam).