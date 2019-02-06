By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 5: A meeting of officials who have been assigned duties as nodal officers of the Lok Sabha election in the State was held today with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Singh in the chair.

During the meeting held at the CEO’s conference hall at Lamphelpat, PK Singh instructed the nodal officers to complete the tasks assigned to them as officials of the Election Commission of India would be coming to the State to make an assessment of the poll preparations.

The meeting was participated by nodal officers of different sections such as security, model code of conduct, expenditure, media and income tax, informed a source. Meanwhile, it is reported that a training programme of DCs and SPs on election planning and security planning would begin at the CEO’s office from tomorrow.