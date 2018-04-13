IMPHAL, Apr 12: Manipur Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Chairman L Radhakishor has said that use of loud modified silencers in motorbikes will be banned in the State from April 30.

He made the announcement during a media interaction programme at his office chamber today, when the media persons enquired about the current alarming condition of noise pollution in the State capital due to the increasing number of diesel autos and use of modified silencer in motorbikes.

Radhakishor said that MPCB is looking into the matter very seriously and is planning to control the ever increasing noise pollution in the State.

He explained that in November last year, MPCB announced to ban use of loud modified silencers in motorbikes which cause huge disturbance to the general public.

Use of such silencers in the State will be banned completely from April 30 and MPCB will send official letters to the police to take up necessary actions, like removing such modified silencers and arresting those using such parts.

The people who are caught using such modified silencer will be fined or even sent to jail, he added.