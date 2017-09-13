Non-locals detained

Jiribam: Locals as well as civil society organisations detained at least 46 individuals without valid ID proofs who were discovered by a branch of the All Jiribam Road Transport Union (AJRTU) in a truck bound for Imphal at Samupunbi Gularthol, yesterday.

As soon as the news broke out, members of Kangleicha Club Samupunbi, NCDC (Chingkoipung), JDO, AJUCA, JCILPS Jiri branch, AMSU District Committee, AJRTU, reached the place and began necessary enquiry.

All the non-locals claimed to be residents of Dhubri district, Assam and some even possessed birth certificates and ID cards.

During verification, the non-locals claimed that they were brought for railway related work in the State.