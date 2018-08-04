Non-locals infiltrating into State : Students’ Wing

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 3: Amidst growing apprehension of infiltration by non-local people into the neighbouring States of Assam after the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published on July 30, there are reports of infiltration by non-local people into the State, said JCILPS Students’ Wing convenor Manjit Sarangthem.

Speaking to media persons at the Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai office of JCILPS this afternoon, Manjit said that more than 40 lakh people residing in Assam have been left out of the final NRC draft.

As such, there is a strong suspicion that the 40 lakh people would infiltrate into the neighbouring States of Assam.

Amidst the growing the suspicion, reports have been received about infiltration by a large number of non-local people into Manipur through Imphal-Dimapur highway, Imphal-Jiribam highway and other routes.

Manjit said that these infiltrators possess Indian voter cards.

Taking serious note of the large scale infiltration and its possible adverse impacts on the State, task forces have been set up in association with hill based student organisation to check infiltration through Imphal-Jiribam and Imphal-Dimapur routes, he informed. The task forces would check all the people who come to the State through the two National Highways and verify if there are immigrants. Reports say that large number of the these immigrants posses voter cards even though they have not been given Aadhaar cards. Notably, the Government of Assam has refused to accept all those people who do not possess Aadhaar cards as indigenous people of Assam.

If this large number of immigrants who have not been recognised as indigenous people of Assam infiltrate into Manipur, it will be disastrous for the State. As such, there is growing need to be extra vigilant on the part of the State Government and all the people of Manipur, Manjit said.

He also expressed keen desire for the Government of Manipur to take up more stringent security measures so as to thwart any infiltration attempt by immigrants.

He further appealed to all transport agencies not to bring in non-local people or immigrants.