Non-locals sans IDs pulled up

IMPHAL, Mar 24: Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System student wing and women wing, detained 10 non locals who were engaged in piling works near the riverbank at Moirangkhom and who did not have any identification documents, today.
Condemning the engagement of such non locals at a time when the people are voicing demands for implementation of ILP system in the State, convenor of JCILPS student wing Manjit Sarangthem claimed that the 10 non locals who did not possess any identification proofs nor had any other documents related to the time period or nature of their stay in Manipur, had been engaged for the work at Moirangkhom by a contractor identified as one Phurailatpam Kenedy Sharma.
Manjit Sarangthem said that the non locals will be handed over to the police and will be sent back to their respective homes tomorrow.
He also appealed all those concerned to refrain from bringing in non locals who do not possess proper ID proofs or documents.
The convenor also announced that JCILPS student wing and other component bodies of JCILPS will begin taking up various drives and initiatives from today.
The alarming influx of non locals in the State has greatly affected the lives of the indigenous people, he added.
The influx of non- local in Zophai/Bairabi has created a border problem between Assam and Mizoram recently where ILP is presently enforced with Permission from the concerned government. It has encroached 509 sq.km by the Mayans coming from Bangladesh and settled there establishing everything like their own land. All political parties NGOs, student wings are now in the chaotic atmosphere. They are waiting for the signal from the higher authority to take up immediate action.The border issues are the products of neglecting heads and insane governance. Like in Manipur Jiribam district, the population of the indigenous people were less than Muslims coming from Bangladesh.JCILPS and its wings have the full responsibility to sort out such Mayans from the local areas and people living in Manipur and hiring non-locals should be very careful in this respect. Foothill areas of Manipur were occupied mostly by non-locals and hill peoples due to the negligence of the state government declaring Khas land or grazing ground etc. In media, we can express our view to reaching the general peoples to know the loophole of the Germane. In this respect, if the state government implement the demands for ST status at an urgent step in Manipur, detection and sent back will be a very easy task.