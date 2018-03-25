Non-locals sans IDs pulled up

IMPHAL, Mar 24: Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System student wing and women wing, detained 10 non locals who were engaged in piling works near the riverbank at Moirangkhom and who did not have any identification documents, today.

Condemning the engagement of such non locals at a time when the people are voicing demands for implementation of ILP system in the State, convenor of JCILPS student wing Manjit Sarangthem claimed that the 10 non locals who did not possess any identification proofs nor had any other documents related to the time period or nature of their stay in Manipur, had been engaged for the work at Moirangkhom by a contractor identified as one Phurailatpam Kenedy Sharma.

Manjit Sarangthem said that the non locals will be handed over to the police and will be sent back to their respective homes tomorrow.

He also appealed all those concerned to refrain from bringing in non locals who do not possess proper ID proofs or documents.

The convenor also announced that JCILPS student wing and other component bodies of JCILPS will begin taking up various drives and initiatives from today.

The alarming influx of non locals in the State has greatly affected the lives of the indigenous people, he added.