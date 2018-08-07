Non release of pre-matric scholarship irks assn

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Aug 6: An association which moulded following the failure to release pre-matric scholarship for minorities for the year 2013-14 and 2014-15 has today expressed their displeasure and alleged that the scholarship was hold back by the State Government despite receiving the required fund and completion of the reverification exercise.

A statement issued by All Churachandpur District Pre-Matric Scholarship for Minorities Applicants Schools Association has claimed that they will be contemplating an agitation along with like-minded student organisations if the Government fails to release the scholarship soon.

The fund has been already released by the ministry to the State while the reverification exercise has also been ordered by the State Government which was completed with the ZEO concerned, authenticating the same that there is no reason to withhold the scholarship, it said.

Bank pass books of the students too were furnished to the Directorate of MOBC for effective disbursement, added the statement that was signed by Salam Ibungo Singh and Lienzom Gangte.