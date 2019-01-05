None nabbed in butchering of Pony till date

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 4: Even after the names of individuals who were allegedly involved in the slaughter and butchering of a pony for its meat were provided to the authority concerned, police have not been able to make any arrest till date.

It may be recalled at the unlucky pony was found slaughtered and with most of its body parts missing, near Mega Manipur School, Yaralpat, at around 2.30 pm of December 28 last year.

The Manipur Pony & Polo Players’ Welfare Association had even lodged a complaint to Porompat PS the next day, on December 29, appealing the police and the authority concerned to arrest the culprits involved.

However, despite providing the names of three individuals who were allegedly involved in the act, by the association to the police, no actions have been taken till date.

According to a source, police had detained an individual in connection with the case but even he was let off after some interrogation.

Even the police admitted that no arrests have been made regarding the case till now, the source mentioned, adding that many have condemned the alleged lack of interest by police regarding the case.

The said pony belonged to one Kaoba of Kongpal and had been set free to graze at Yaralpat, the source added.