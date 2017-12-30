Nongdren clinches gold in Poomsae Nationals

IMPHAL, Dec 29 : Nongdren Khaba has won a gold medal for Manipur in the poomsae individual event of the ongoing 8th Poomsae Junior National Taekwondo Championship and 37th Junior National Kuro Taekwondo Championship held at Indoor Stadium of State Sports Complex, Bahatarai, Bilaspur in Chhatisgarh under the aegis of Taekwondo Federation of India.

Aparna Yengkhom also bagged a silver medal in the poomsae individual event.

In the group event, Puja Das, Y Aparna and LElizabeth have won a silver medal. In the poomsae pair event, Y Aparna and S Roji finished third to bag a bronze medal for Manipur.