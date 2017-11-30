North-East Taekwondo Championship 2018

IMPHAL, Nov 29 : Assam Taekwondo Association will organise the 4th North-East Cadet Junior, Senior Taekwondo Championship 2018 under the aegis of North-East Taekwondo Union from January 8 and will culminate on January 10.

The championship will be held at playground of Karimganj College, Assam.

For Koryo competitions, the age of cadet boys and girls should be between 11 and 14 years.

For junior boys and girls category, the players must be between 14 and 17 years of age while players above 17 years will compete in the senior category.

Each State unit can send one player for every weight category.